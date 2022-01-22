American Express: India's Lahiri is T32 after second round, Cantlay leads

La Quinta, Jan 22 Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri brought home a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the second round of the American Express Championships. Put alongside his first-round 3-under 69, Lahiri is now eight-under for 36 holes and is T-32 on the leaderboard.

As per a golfxyz.in report, playing at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, the second of the three courses, which the players negotiate on the first three days, Lahiri birdied fifth, seventh, and ninth to turn in three-under and added birdies on 11th and 13th for his 67 on a day when it was windy and moved 20 places up from his overnight position.

Sahitya Theegala, an American of Indian origin shot an error-free 10-under 62 in the second round to be 10-under for two rounds. He carded an even-par on the first day.

The cut is applied after three rounds in this event. Cantlay had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68.

The current FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay followed an opening round of 10-under 62 at La Quinta Course with 4-under 68 at Nicklaus Tournament course to extend the streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s to 21. He is now 14-under and one ahead of second-placed Tom Hoge (64-67), who while seeking his first PGA TOUR title, bogey-free for 36 holes.

The 2020-21 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris closed with seven consecutive birdies from third to ninth after starting from 10th on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. His round of 61 got him to 12p-under and Tied-third place with four others including Lanto Griffin and Emiliano Grillo post lowest scores of the day at Stadium Course with 7-under 65.

World No. 1 and 2018 winner of the tournament, Jon Rahm (66-70) was 8-under after a 70 at the Nicklaus layout.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim was 8-under for the tournament after a 68 at Nicklaus. He shot 68 on the first day. Tournament host Phil Mickelson (78-73) was 155th in the 156-man field.

