Anish Giri returns to India as Alpine SG Pipers gear up for Global Chess League

New Delhi [India], December 9 : With the Global Chess League making its debut in India from December 13 to December 24 at Mumbai's iconic Royal Opera House, Alpine SG Pipers will head into Season 3 with an impressive lineup combining world-class experience and emerging talent. Amongst their key international players this season is 31-year-old Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, one of the most respected minds in chess, who is relishing the opportunity to play in the country of his heritage.

Looking forward to returning to India once again, this time as part of the Alpine SG Pipers, Anish said, "I have been coming back to India several times recently, especially since more and more prestigious chess events are being hosted in various cities across the country. I always feel warmly welcomed, and it is truly special to play in front of audiences who are so passionate about the game."

Currently ranked as World No. 8 in the classical format, the Global Chess League presents challenges under which Anish has excelled before.

Speaking on the demands of the league's format, Anish said, "In rapid chess, deep opening preparation plays a smaller role compared to classical formats. If you avoid the biggest opening pitfalls, it often comes down to managing your time wisely and excelling in time scrambles, which adds an exciting layer of complexity."

Alongside Anish Giri, the Alpine SG Pipers' lineup features a mix of international top players, including World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana and Hou Yifan, as well as top Indian players, including R. Praggnanandhaa and Leon Luke Mendonca.

Reflecting on the team's collective strengths and preparation ahead of the start of the league, Anish shared, "We have an incredibly strong and well-balanced team. Playing alongside such accomplished and motivated players creates a great environment for learning and growth. I am excited to contribute my best and work together with the team to achieve victory for the Alpine SG Pipers."

As the Global Chess League makes its historic debut in India, fans can look forward to world-class action filled with bold strategies and unforgettable moments. With players like Anish Giri, Alpine SG Pipers are set to captivate spectators and inspire a new generation of chess enthusiasts across the country.

