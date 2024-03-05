Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0, bats with Rohit Sharma

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), March 5 Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 at Luhnu Cricket Stadium, Bilaspur, in his constituency Hamirpur. The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid graced the occasion as chief guests.

Lakhvinder Singh Vadali, Kuldeep Sharma, "Natti King", "Pines of Harmony" Himachal Police Band, and Apaarshakti Khurana also enhanced the grandeur of the inaugural ceremony.

While inaugurating Sansad Khel Mahakumbh, Anurag Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 'Khelega India toh Khilega India', emphasising the importance of sports. Therefore, Sansad Khel Mahakumbh not only provides a platform for talents in my Hamirpur parliamentary constituency but also offers them the opportunity to shine at the national and international levels. Sansad Khel Mahakumbh has become the biggest platform for players in my Hamirpur parliamentary constituency to play, compete, and showcase their talents.”

“After two successful editions, today's grand inauguration of MP Sports Mahakumbh 3.0 at Bilaspur's Luhnu Ground witnessed the glorious presence of cricket stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, along with other dignitaries. After 40,000 participants in the first edition and 45,000 in the second, our aim this time is to engage 75,000 players. I extend my best wishes to all participants of the event,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid expressed their joy at witnessing the grand event organized by Anurag Thakur for the youth, considering it a significant initiative.

Rohit Sharma said, "Such events carve the future players and elevate India's sporting talents to new heights. When such programs are organized at the grassroots level, the improvement of young players in the country will not be limited to cricket but extend to other sports as well. I am thrilled to witness this event and Anurag Thakur's hospitality."

Anurag Thakur also showed his batting skills while Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid bowled. Showing his love for sports Anurag Thakur In a social media post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Swung for the fences and had a blast with Hitman and The Wall Rahul Dravid at the grand opening of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 at Luhnu Cricket Stadium, Bilaspur. Truly a game to remember"!

Providing information about the previous editions of MP Sports Mahakumbh, Anurag Thakur said, "In 2018, during the inaugural MP Sports Mahakumbh 1.0, more than 1,400 teams participated, including over 42,700 youths, showcasing their skills in five sports (basketball, volleyball, football, kabaddi, and cricket). Over 800 panchayats and more than 5,000 villages players participated. A prize money of over 20 lakh rupees was awarded to the participants."

Regarding MP Sports Mahakumbh 2.0 held in 2023, Anurag Thakur said, "Over 2,300 teams participated, including over 45,700 youths, with over 1,000 girls. Seven sports (basketball, volleyball, football, kabaddi, cricket, wrestling, and athletics) were included, with participants from over 800 panchayats and more than 5,000 villages. Prize money of over Rs 50 lakh was awarded to the participants."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor