Anurag Thakur hails Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu for securing Paris Olympic quota

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hailed Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu for securing the Paris Olympic quota for India in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Sidhu obtained a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol after entering the final at the Asian Shooting Championships 2024 meet in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

Many congratulations to Vijayveer Sidhu for clinching SILVER 🥈in 25m rapid-fire pistol event and securing India's 17th Olympic Quota in Shooting. My best wishes to you, may you go from strength to strength and bring glory to the nation. pic.twitter.com/21ireXOXQH — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 13, 2024

"Many congratulations to Vijayveer Sidhu for clinching SILVER in 25m rapid-fire pistol event and securing India's 17th Olympic Quota in Shooting. My best wishes to you, may you go from strength to strength and bring glory to the nation," Thakur posted on X.

This was India's 17th shooting quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and its second in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol competition.

With a score of 577, Vijayveer Sidhu finished fifth in qualifying to make the final. Nikita Chiryukin of Kazakhstan, Song Jong-Ho of the Republic of Korea, Sukjin Hong and Jaekyoon Lee of South Korea, and Dai Yoshioka of Japan all advanced to the medal round.

India's Adarsh Singh and Gurpreet Singh were unable to qualify for the final, while Arpit Goel competed in the qualifications just for ranking points.

Meanwhile, India had a double podium finish in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, with Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey winning silver and bronze, respectively.

