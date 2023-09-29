Anurag Thakur lauds performance of India medalists at Asian Games, says they showed grit, determination

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday lauded the performance of Indian players who won medals in squash, shooting and tennis at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The minister posted his comments on ‘X’ and said the players have displayed grit and determination.

The minister lauded the Indian squash trio of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh for securing a team bronze.

"India's SQUASH GLORY BEGINS WITH A BRONZE! Kudos to @joshnachinappa, @DipikaPallikal, Tanvi Khanna, and @Anahat_Singh13

for securing a medal in the Women's Team event at #AsianGames2022! This incredible quartet of seasoned and talented young players has displayed grit, determination, and an undeniable passion for squash throughout their journey. Well done, Team #BharatAtAG2022," he said.

Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh bagged the bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong, China 1-2 in the semifinals on Friday.

He lauded Palak, Esha for top two finish and winning gold and silver individual medals and also the team performance.

"ESHA'S MAKES IT A DOUBLE DELIGHT FOR Heartfelt congratulations to @singhesha10 for winning a Silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the #AsianGames2022, marking her 4th medal for the nation!! Our passionate #TOPScheme shooter has been exceptional, consistently demonstrating her grit and impeccable marksmanship Both Palak and Esha have achieved an incredible feat by delivering its first-ever Top 2 finish in shooting at the Games history Hats off to our #NariShakti #BharatAtAG22," the minister said.

"ANOTHER STELLAR SILVER FROM SHOOTING! Kudos to the talented trio of @singhesha10, Palak, and Divya T S for their outstanding performance in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event at the #AsianGames2022 , bagging a well-deserved with the combined score of 1731! Our shooters began the day on a bright note yet again, displaying remarkable skill and unwavering consistency. A big round of applause to these incredible shooters for their remarkable achievement! #BharatAtAG22," Thakur said.

"SENSATIONAL GOLD FROM PALAK Take a bow for the 17-year-old sensation Palak, who showcased a dominant display of precision, focus, and consistency at the #AsianGames2022, ultimately claiming a GOLD in Women's 10m Air Pistol event with an Asian Games Record (242.1) to her name!!! Surreal from our immensely talented #KheloIndia shooter, making a resounding name for herself on the international stage and making India swell with pride with this outstanding feat. Palak's victory shines as a beacon, displaying the prowess of the daughters of Fantastic!!! #BharatAtAG22," he added.

Seventeen-year-old Palak secured a gold medal while 18-year-old Esha Singh secured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol women's individual final on Friday.

With an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won the gold, but also established a new Asian Games record in her category, going past China's record from 2018.

Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal of these games.

Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's good run in shooting as they secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle pistol team final on Friday.

With a total of 1731 points, India fell five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points.

He also extended his wishes to the men's shooting trio of Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran, who secured a record-breaking gold medal in men's 50 m rifle 3P team event.

"GLITTERING GOLD WITH A WORLD RECORD FOR! Huge congratulations to the phenomenal trio of Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran for their extraordinary feat in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position team event at the #AsianGames2022 This #TOPScheme trio has left everybody in awe with their unwavering focus and remarkable precision, clinching and shattering the world record by a staggering 8 points! With a combined score of 1769, they have now set the New World Record, Asian Record, and Asian Games Record Take a bow for our Champions #BharatAtAG22," the minister said.

The men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event on Friday. With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold. India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by the USA since last year.

Thakur also congratulated silver medal-winning tennis duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni for adding to the "glorious history of Indian Tennis at the Asian Games."

SILVER IT IS!! Congratulations to the dynamic duo of @ramkumar1994 and @SakethMyneni for their outstanding performance in the Men's Doubles event, securing a silver medal and adding to the glorious history of Indian Tennis at the #AsianGames! This formidable pair has delivered electrifying and top-notch performances through their journey. Their ability to read the game, knowing when to pump up the intensity and when to remain calm, has been nothing short of remarkable on the court. Congratulations, Champs! The entire nation is celebrating your success! #BharatAtAG22.

The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan settled for a silver medal in the final of the men's doubles competition on Friday. Saketh and Ramkumar registered 4-6 4-6 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung.

India now have 31 medals at the Asian Games - eight gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.

