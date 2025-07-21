Anush Agarwalla clinches victory at Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open with Floriana

Hofgeismar [Germany], July 21 : Indian dressage star Anush Agarwalla added another feather to his cap by securing first place at the Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open with an impressive 69.841 per cent. Riding the elegant 7-year-old mare Floriana, this marks the pair's first-ever win at S level*, showcasing their exceptional promise as a competitive duo on the international circuit.

This victory is particularly significant as it is only the second time Anush and Floriana have competed at the S* level, making the result even more remarkable. Taking to social media, Anush shared his excitement and wrote, "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 2nd S ever and directly first win for Floriana and myself with 69.8%! Only 7 years old and what a potential for the future."

Speaking after the event, Anush added, as quoted from a press release, "I'm incredibly proud of Floriana. This was only her second S competition, and she handled it with maturity beyond her years. Winning here is a special moment for both of us. I want to sincerely thank Anna Scholermann for her constant guidance, training, and belief in us. This is just the beginning for Floriana, and I'm excited about what the future holds."

This win is another milestone in Anush's inspiring journey, which has already seen him break barriers as one of the first Indian equestrians to compete at the Olympic Games. His dedication and success are motivating a new generation of riders back home and elevating India's presence in the global equestrian community.

During his last appearance in May at the CDI 3* in Lier, Belgium, Anush delivered a strong performance in his first international competition with his new horse, Etro, earning a commendable 67.196 per cent. The score placed him among elite global competitors and demonstrated the promising potential of this new partnership.

He also qualified for the Grand Prix Special, where only the top 15 riders qualify. The CDI 3* in Lier drew top dressage athletes from around the world, making Anush's debut with Etro all the more significant. His poise, technique, and early synergy with Etro showcased the pair's readiness for future high-stakes competitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor