Appreciation pours in as Manu Bhaker opens India's medal tally at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

She became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

Several prominent personalities took to social media to congratulate the young 22-year-old shooter.

Let's take a look at the wishes.

PM Modia took to X and congratulated Bhaker and called it a historic medal.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X account and said that the Indian shooter had shown immense strength and determination to win the medal at the Paris Olympics. He added that Manu Bhaker has made India proud.

"Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Amit Shah took to his official X handle and said that Manu Bhaker has 'sent a wave of euphoria across the nation'.

"Kudos to @realmanubhaker on winning the first medal in the #ParisOlympics2024, by bringing home the bronze. You have sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with your stellar performance," Amit Shah wrote on X.

The newly appointed India head coach, Gautam Gambhir, also congratulated Manu for winning the bronze medal and said that she has made the whole country proud.

"Congratulations #ManuBhaker on getting India's first medal! You've made proud," Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

President Murmu took to her official X handle and said that India is proud of her achievement. The President added that Manu Bhaker's landmark will inspire many sportspersons in the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future," the President of India wrote on X.

The former shooter, Abhinav Bindra, notably India's first-ever individual gold medalist in Olympic history, took to social media and congratulated the 22-year-old player, saying that it's incredible to witness her skill and determination.at

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!" Bindra wrote on X.

Kiren Rijiju took to his official X handle and heaped praise on Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

"India strikes it's first Olympic Medal at the #ParisOlympics2024 ! Extending Hearty Congratulations to @realmanubhaker on winning India's 1st Olympic Bronze Medal in Shooting. India is proud of you Manu," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to his official X account and congratulated Manu Bhaker for displaying 'skill and dedication' at the Paris Olympics.

"A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women's 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for Bharat," Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, praised Manu Bhaker for becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting and said that her victory will act as a source of inspiration for countless young girls.

"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker on winning the bronze medal in the 10 metre Air Pistol shooting event in #ParisOlympics2024 . She not just opened the medal tally for India in Paris but also became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Manu Bhakar's achievement is going to inspire the countless young girls who aspire to raise Bharat's tricolour at #Olympic podium," Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar wrote in a post on X.

Former Olympian and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore celebrated Manu Bhaker's success at the Paris Olympics 2024, emphasising its positive impact on the morale of Indian athletes.

"Congratulations Manu Bhaker..Girl power Major kudos to you! Keep the momentum going and good luck to the entire Indian team in the upcoming events. Let's bring home more glory!" Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote on X.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

