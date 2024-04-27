Archery World Cup: Priyansh secures silver, Indian compound archers end campaign with 5 medals

Shanghai [China], April 27 : Indian shooter Priyansh secured a silver medal for India at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Shanghai on Saturday in the men's individual compound event.

India made a strong start to their Archery World Cup in Shangai, securing five gold medals in the compound archery category on Saturday, with the men's and women's teams, singles compound competition and the mixed team competitions bringing in laurels for the country. Now, Priyansh has added to India's medal tally with a silver. Indian compound archers have finished their campaign with five medals, including four goals.

"Silver for Priyansh in the Men's Individual Compound #ArcheryWorldCup Stage 1 tournament in Shanghai! The archer lost the final 147-150 to Austria's Nico Wiener to finish as runner-up. With this Compound Archers finish their campaign with 4 gold, 1 silver. India's recurve contingent fights for glory tomorrow! #IndianArchery," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Earlier, Indian Asian Games and Asian Archery Championships gold medalist Jyothi Surekha Vennam continued her dream run at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Shanghai, securing her third gold medal, this time in the singles compound competition.

"@VJSurekha reigns supreme for Team India! She wins her third gold at the #ArcheryWorldCup Stage 1 in Shanghai! The archer defeats Mexico's Andrea Becerra in a tie-breaker after the scores were tied 146-146 to win India's fourth gold medal of the competition! #IndianArchery," tweeted the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Archer Priyansh also beat Nick Kappers of the USA by 147-146 in the finals to secure a final spot for India.

First, it was the women's compound archery team consisting of Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Goswami and Parneet that made the country proud with a gold medal by beating Italy 236-226 in a tightly-contested match for the top prize.

"Bulls-eye!! The Women's Compound Team of Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet win Gold at the #Archery World Cup - Stage 1, defeating Italy 236-226. Congratulations, team! #IndianArchery," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

India got its second medal in the compound division when the men's team consisting of Abhishek Verma, Prathmesh Fuge and Priyansh beat the Netherlands 238-231 in another well-fought gold medal match.

"A two-fer in the Compound Division! #Archery The Men's Compound team of Abhishek, Prathmesh and Priyansh defeat Netherlands 238-231 to take the gold! A significant day for Indian archers! #IndianArchery," tweeted SAI Media.

The hat-trick of wins in the compound division was completed and the tricolour shined bright as the mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha beat Estonia by one point (158-157) in a thrilling gold medal clash, bringing to India its third overall medal in the competition as well.

"Third Gold Medal for team India! at the #Archery World Cup Stage 1 The Compound Mixed Team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Estonia 158-157 to win 3rd #Gold for the country. Domination in Shanghai!," tweeted SAI Media.

Team India continued its domination in the compound category as Deepika Kumari handed a 120-119 loss to Estonia's Meeri-Marita Paas in the semifinals, moving to the finals.

The Indian men's recurve archery team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav secured a berth in the finals at the ongoing Archery World Cup in Shanghai on Thursday.

They beat Italy 5-1 to set up a title clash with South Korea, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The top-seeded South Korean team will feature Tokyo Olympic gold medalist trio Kim Woojin, Lee Woo Seok and Kim Je Deok.

As per the Archery Association of India (AAI), the team has improved its world ranking which will help them secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics taking place early this year.

Indian women's recurve trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur faced a 3-1 defeat to Mexico in its opening clash.

Archery World Cup's first stage will be held from April 23 to 28 in Shangai while South Korea will be hosting the second leg from May 21 to 26.

Based on the performances in the first two stages of the WC, the team for the third stage, taking place from June 18 to 23, in Antalya will be selected. The third stage of the World Cup will be the final qualification event for recurve archers ahead of the Olympics, taking place from July to August this year.

