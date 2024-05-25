Archery World Cup stage two: Indian women's compound team secures gold

Yecheon [South Korea], May 25 : The Indian women's compound archery team of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur bagged the gold medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup stage two being held at South Korea's Yecheon on Saturday.

The world's number one-ranked Indian side got better than the Turkish side of Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva in the gold medal match with a scoreline of 232-226, as per Olympics.com.

Earlier, the Indian team had handed a defeat to the USA by 233-229 in the semis and Italy in the quarterfinals by 236-234. India had finished the qualification round in second place and received a bye in round one.

The aforementioned trio of Swami, Vennam and Kaur also secured the top spot in the Stage One World Cup held last month in Shanghai.

Also, the Indian mixed compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh had to stay content with a silver medal following a 155-153 loss to the USA in the final.

Coming to the individual women's compound event, Jyothi and Parneet were eliminated in the quarterfinals while Aditi and Avneet Kaur crashed out in the second round.

In the men's compound event, Prathamesh Fuge narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after a loss to Netherlands' Mike Schloesser in a shootout after the scores were tied at 148 after five highly competitive sets. Priyansh lost in the third round while Rajat Chauhan and Abhishek Verma were eliminated in round two.

The Indian men's compound archery trio of Prathamesh Fuge, Priyansh and Abhishek Verma missed out on bronze as well, losing to Australia's Jonathon Milne, the 2016 Paralympic Games bronze medallist, Bailey Wildman and Brandon Hawes in a bronze shoot-off.

Led by Jyothi, Indian archers secured four out of five possible gold medals in compound archery at the Archery World Cup stage one last month.

On Sunday, the three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari will be playing in the women's individual recurve semi-finals against South Korea's Lim Sihyeon.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, the sole Indian with an archery quota for the Paris Olympics 2024, and Tokyo Olympian Praveen Jadhav suffered a second-round exit in the men's individual recurve competition.

The Indian men's recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Mrinal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara and the women's team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhaka were eliminated in the second round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor