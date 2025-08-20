Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey named PFA Women's Player of the Year

Manchester, Aug 20 Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey has been named the PFA Women’s Player of the Year for 2024/25 at the Manchester Opera House, following an outstanding debut season in north London, which impressed her fellow professionals who voted her as the winner.

The midfielder finished above teammate Alessia Russo, and well as Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Mary Fowler (Manchester City), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United).

Mariona becomes the third Gunner to win the award deemed to be the most prestigious individual accolade in the domestic game, after Kim Little in 2011/12, and Vivianne Miedema in 2018/19.

Last season, Mariona got nine goals in 21 Women’s Super League matches, and eight in 15 Women’s Champions League as we went all the way to win the final in Lisbon. It was her third Champions League final win in a row, and fourth overall.

She provided another two goals and two assists in the Women’s League Cup, before getting the same return for Spain at Euro 2025, as she helped her nation to the final.

Meanwhile, Olivia Smith, who the Gunners signed from Liverpool this summer, was named the Young Player of the Year for her efforts last season.

In what was also her first season in England following a move from Sporting Lisbon, she scored seven goals in 20 WSL games as the Reds finished seventh.

Moreover, four of our players have been selected for the 2024/25 PFA Women’s Team of the Year.

Mariona Caldentey, Emily Fox, Kim Little and Alessia Russo were all included in WSL's best XI with votes from all women's players helping to select the winners.

PFA Women's Team of the Year

Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City)

