Ashes: MCG breaks 2015 WC final record with 94199 attendance on Boxing day Test  

Melbourne, Dec 26 The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) have recorded a massive attendance of 94,199 fans on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, marking the highest crowd ever recorded for a cricket match at the venue.

The historic crowd surpassed the previous record of 93,013, set during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Final between Australia and New Zealand.

It also established a new record for the highest attended single day of Test cricket, eclipsing the 91,112 spectators who attended the MCG for Day 1 of the 2013 Boxing Day Test between Australia and England.

This year’s record-breaking Day 1, combined with sold-out Days 2 and 3, puts the Ashes cumulative attendance record of 271,865 (also set in 2013) within reach.

Australia currently leads the Ashes 3–0, with one Test (Sydney) remaining after the Boxing Day Test.

Melbourne hosted the inaugural Boxing Day Test in 1950. Since then, CA has held contractual rights to use the MCG until the end of March each summer, despite the venue often being used for Australian Rules football in that month. Earlier this year, it extended its venue hire agreement with the MCG until the 2030-31 summer.

The iconic venue will also host the historic one-off day-night Test match between arch-rivals Australia and England in March 2027 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first Test match, marking the first instance of Australia’s men’s team playing a pink-ball Test at the MCG.

Due to the enormous crowds expected to pack the MCG across five days between March 11 to 15 for the historic 150th Anniversary Test between Australia and England in March 2027, CA has opened a ticket ballot for the first time in its history.

The ballot opened on December 23 and runs until February 6, 2026. Once closed, entries will be randomised and successful applicants will be notified by February 13.

