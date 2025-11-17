Ashes usually defines England captains and coaches: Nasser Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 17 Former England captain Nasser Hussain commented on the upcoming Ashes series, describing it as a critical moment for ‘Bazball,’ the highly aggressive style embraced by this team, which aims to dominate opponents by scoring runs rapidly.

He also believes that the series will define the Bazball approach of the team, besides the captain and coaches.

“England say it won’t but it will. This series usually defines England captains and coaches, and this one will,” Hussain told The Athletic when asked if the Ashes will define the team’s approach.

"You’ve got to add context. Australia are firm favourites. England have not won a single one of their last 15 Tests in Australia. That’s hard, cold facts. Fifteen Tests, drawn two, lost 13. It shows how hard it is to go to Australia and win.

"So if they win it down there for the first time since 2010-11 — and before then, you have to go back to Mike Gatting in 1986-87 — of course it will define this team. Our record in Australia has been abysmal.

"If England win the Ashes (managing director) Rob Key, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will say: ‘There you are, we told you so’. But if they lose it, it will be others saying, ‘Same old story," he added.

Hussain evolved from a rebellious figure in English cricket to one of the most important captains, helping England rise from being the lowest-ranked Test team in 1999. After rebuilding their respect, confidence, and professionalism with coach Duncan Fletcher, he passed the captaincy to Michael Vaughan, who then led England to their historic Ashes victory in 2005.

He was brutally honest in sharing his opinion, stating that England’s major game plan over the past few years has centred on how to beat the Aussies in Australia.

“This is going to be a special series because it does feel like the culmination for this regime. Not the end, but this is what they’ve built up to. They came in not long after an Ashes drubbing and the whole game plan for the last three and a half years has been about how to win in Australia. Rightly or wrongly,” he mentioned.

Hussain might have taken a different approach during his time at the helm, but he greatly respects how captain Stokes, coach McCullum, and Key have developed the philosophy and culture within this England team.

“The thing I really like about it is that they are not overly concerned about what other people think. They don’t worry about the reaction. I like that. I like the attitude of, ‘This is how we’re doing it, and we’ll live or die by it.’ I am a fan of the way England play. I can see why they hate it being called Bazball because that makes it sound like it’s the only way they play. It has been refined over time,” he added.

