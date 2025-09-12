Ashu took advantage of Shadloui’s lack of form: Rishank on Gujrat Giants' loss to Dabang Delhi

Vizag, Sep 12 Former Pro Kabaddi League player Rishank Devadiga highlighted the competition between Gujarat Giants’ captain Mohammadreza Shadloui & Dabang Delhi’s skipper Ashu Malik in Delhi's 38-28 win over Giants, saying Ashu took advantage of Shadloui’s lack of form to play against him with confidence.

Ashu led the charge with 14 points, while Fazel Atrachali’s High Five anchored the defence as Dabang Delhi continued their unbeaten start to the season.

“The dominance shown in tackles from Dabang Delhi with 13 points was instrumental in sealing this match. At the same time, Ashu Malik was exceptional. He took advantage of Shadloui’s lack of form and played against him with confidence. This was clearly visible as Ashu delivered a 70 per cent strike- rate in raiding, earning 14 raid points.

"He looked unstoppable—an agent on a mission, leading from the front as captain to keep his team strong on the points table. Earlier, Ashu and Shadloui used to have a difference of one point, but yesterday, Ashu dominated, taking a clear lead of four over Shadloui. It was a fascinating contest to witness," Rishank said on JioHotstar.

Gujarat have so far played five games and managed to register win in just one. With the Vizag leg concluded, Giants now turned their focus to the Jaipur leg, where they play three matches.

"Gujarat has one major concern—their defense. Raiders like Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh are earning points, but if the team wants to win, the defense has to step up. Especially Shadloui, who needs to anchor that unit. If Gujarat improves its defense, they can perform far better in the upcoming matches," he added.

In another match, U Mumba sealed an edge-of-the seat win over Patna Pirates despite raider Ayan Lohchab’s 21 points.

Lohchab scripted history to become the first player to record successive 20-point games in PKL history, but was left heartbroken as a costly unforced error in the dying seconds tilted the game away from his side.

For U Mumba, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh starred with a Super 10, while Anil made vital contributions in what turned out to be a high-scoring night.

“U Mumba’s dominance was evident throughout the match. Patna Pirates also fought hard, but the biggest lesson for Ayan Lohchab is to avoid unnecessary self-outs. In a crucial super tackle situation, his self-out proved costly—otherwise, he might have sealed the win for Patna Pirates.

"Playing well throughout but making mistakes at the end can cost the team dearly. While Patna made a strong comeback, it was a disappointment for them because U Mumba emerged victorious," Rishank said.

