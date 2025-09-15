Asia Cup: Siddique’s 4/23 and Waseem’s record knock power UAE to first win

Abu Dhabi, Sep 15 Junaid Siddique delivered a match-winning spell of 4 for 23 to help the United Arab Emirates (UAE) open their account in the Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding 42-run win over Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The victory was set up by skipper Muhammad Waseem’s composed 69 off 54 balls and sealed by Junaid Siddique’s match-winning spell of 4/23, which dismantled Oman’s chase.

Defending 173, Siddique struck early to remove both openers Aamir Kaleem (2) and skipper Jatinder Singh (20) inside the powerplay. His clever changes of pace and lengths derailed Oman’s innings, and he went on to finish with figures of 4/23, the standout performance with the ball. Support came from Haider Ali I (2/22) and Muhammad Jawadullah (2/18), ensuring Oman were bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs.

Chasing a stiff target, Oman slipped to 41/4 in the powerplay and soon lost Faisal Shah (9) to slump to 50/5. Debutant Aryan Bisht (24) and Vinayak Shukla (20) offered brief resistance, but wickets kept tumbling. With the middle order failing to build momentum, Oman suffered their second straight defeat of the tournament and are now staring at elimination.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, UAE’s innings revolved around a solid 88-run opening stand between Waseem and Alishan Sharafu. Sharafu played the aggressor with a 38-ball 51 before falling to Jiten Ramanandi. Waseem held the innings together, compiling 69 off 54 balls with six fours and three sixes. His knock also carried milestones: he became the first UAE batter to cross 3000 T20I runs and the fourth fastest overall to the landmark by innings.

Mohammad Zuhaib Khan chipped in with a quick 21 off 13, while Harshit Kaushik’s unbeaten 19 off 8, including 2 sixes, powered UAE to 172/5. For Oman, only Ramanandi (2/24) and Shakeel Ahmed (0/16 in 3) managed to keep things in check, while others leaked over nine runs per over.

With this win, UAE not only bounced back from their opening defeat against India but also kept their hopes alive in Group A, while Oman were left with plenty to rethink after consecutive losses.

Brief score: United Arab Emirates 172/5 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 69, Alishan Sharafu 51; Jiten Ramanandi 2/24, Hassnain Ali Shah 1/34) beat Oman 130 all out in 18.4 overs (Aryan Bish 24, Jatinder Singh 20; Junai Siddique 4/23, Haider Ali 2/22) by 42 runs

