Asia Cup: Suryakumar consoles grieving Wellalage after India edge Sri Lanka in Super Over thriller

Dubai, Sep 27 India captain Suryakumar Yadav consoled Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage after their tense Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Wellalage, just 22, had returned to the squad days after the sudden passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage, who died of a heart attack.

Following India’s narrow win in a nerve-shredding Super Over, Yadav placed a comforting hand on the young allrounder’s shoulder, embraced him, and offered words of support.

The gesture, warmly received by players and fans alike, showcased the spirit of empathy and camaraderie that often binds cricketers beyond national rivalries.

On the field, India extended their unbeaten run in the tournament with yet another tight victory. Batting first, they posted 202 for 5, led by Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 61 off 31 balls, his third successive half-century.

Tilak Varma anchored the finish with an unbeaten 49, while Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 to set up a challenging total.

Sri Lanka responded with a display of resilience, powered by Pathum Nissanka’s magnificent 107 off 58 balls, the first century of the tournament. Nissanka shared a 127-run stand with Kusal Perera (58), steering the chase to the brink. With scores level at the end of 20 overs, the game hurtled into a Super Over.

Under pressure, Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream over, conceding just two runs and taking two wickets in five balls. India needed only three to win, and Suryakumar himself finished the job with a cover drive for three off Wanindu Hasaranga’s first ball.

The victory not only kept India’s unbeaten streak alive — now six wins in six games — but also set up a blockbuster finale. For the first time in history, India and Pakistan will meet in an Asia Cup final, scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor