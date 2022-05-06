Asian Games 2022 postponed

The Asian Games due to take place in Hangzhou in September have been postponed until further notice. No reason was given for the delay but the announcement comes as China battles a resurgence of Covid cases. Most international sports events have been on hold in China since the Covid-19 pandemic, although Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics in a strict bio-bubble in February.

Shanghai, China's biggest city, has witnessed the country's worst Covid outbreak in two years, with weeks-long restrictions keeping most of its 25 million inhabitants confined to their homes.All 56 competition venues for the Games have already been completed, Chinese organisers said this month, promising to publish a virus-control plan that takes its cue from the Winter Olympics.

