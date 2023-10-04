Asian Games: Avinash Sable clinches silver in men's 5000m

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : India's track and field athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver in the men's 5000m on Wednesday, his second medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sable finished second with a timing of 13:21.09, below Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw, who shattered the Games Record by clocking 13:17.40 and took home a gold medal.

This is Sable's second medal at 19th Asian Games, after he previously broke the Games Record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event, clinching a gold medal.

Meanwhile, Gulveer Singh came up with a Personal Best time of 13:29.93, which keeps him in fourth position.

In other track and field events, Indian runner Harmilan Bains clinched another silver in athletics after finishing second in the women's 800m final.

In the final moments of the race, it seemed as if Harmilan was destined to finish fourth, outside medal contention. However, she found another gear in the closing moments of the race to move past the Chinese duo of Chunyu Wang and Xinyu Rao and clinch silver.

Harmilan clocked 2:03.75s to claim the second position, falling 0.55s short of Sri Lanka's Tharushi, who topped the chart and won gold with a timing of 2:03.20s.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor