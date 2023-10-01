Asian Games: Avinash Sable shatters records with gold in men's 3000m steeplechase

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : Avinash Sable, the track and field athlete, made history on Sunday by securing a gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games, setting a new record with his outstanding performance.

Sable who was India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Common Wealth Games became India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games.

He also bested the previous record of 8:22.79 which was held by Iran's Keyhani Hossein for the past five years by clocking 8.19.50s. Sable's efforts also brought India's first gold in athletics in the 19th Asian Games.

Sable took the lead quite early in the race and extended his race with each passing lap.

He completed the race ahead of the Japanese duo of Aoki Ryoma and Sanada Seiya who secured silver and bronze medal finishes respectively.

Sable was a level ahead of the others and cleared all the barriers without breaking a sweat. In the final lap when he looked visibly out of steam, Sable had already built a comfortable lead to clinch the gold medal in style.

Earlier in the day, Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the final of the women’s 200m event after she finished third in her heat with timings of 23.78 seconds.

The top two athletes in each heat and the next two fastest after all top two athletes were supposed to go for the final, as per Olympics.com.Meanwhile, Amlan Borgohain reached to semi-finals as he finished third in his heat 4 with the trimmings of 21.08 seconds. The top three players in each heat and the next four fastest players are supposed to go to the semifinals.

Nandini Agasara jumped a season-best 5.94m and Swapna Barman vaulted 5.71m in the women's heptathlon long jump event on Sunday. Agasara has moved up to third place in the overall rankings, while Barman remains in sixth place.

