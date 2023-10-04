Asian Games: Harmilan Bains claims 2nd silver after dramatic finish in women's 800m final

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : Indian runner Harmilan Bains clinched another silver in athletics after finishing second in the women's 800m final in the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday.

In the final moments of the race, it seemed as if Harmilan was destined to finish fourth, outside medal contention. However, she found another gear in the closing moments of the race to move past the Chinese duo of Chunyu Wang and Xinyu Rao and clinch silver.

Harmilan clocked 2:03.75s to claim the second position, falling 0.55s short of Sri Lanka's Tharushi, who topped the chart and won gold with a timing of 2:03.20s.

Chunyu, with her season's best performance, claimed the bronze with a timing of 2:03.90s.

This was Harmilan's second silver in the Asian Games, as, earlier this week, she clinched silver medal finish in the women's 1500m final.

Harmilan finished second on the podium, clocking 4:12.74s, just more than a second behind the eventual winner, Bahrain's Winfred Mutile.

Notably, Harmilan's mother Madhuri Saxena is also a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor