Asian Games: Indian archery team advances to quarterfinals

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : Four Indian archers Aditi Swami, Jyothi Vennam, Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma are through to compound quarterfinals after they won in the first two rounds at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

India's first individual world champion Aditi Swami won 148-146 against Indonesia's Syahara Khoerunisa. Earlier, the 17-year-old Indian archer had beaten Imayung Rai in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Vennam has beaten Iraq's Fatimah Saad Mahmood by 146-141, following the 145-132 success against Anuradha Wijesinghe Karunaratne in the 1/16 eliminator.

On the other hand, India's first men's world champion Ojas Deotale also bagged a 148-138 victory against Kuwait's Ahmad Alshatti in the 1/16 eliminator. But then the 21-year-old Indian archer won a close fight pre-quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei's Chen Chieh-Lun by 146-145.

Three-time Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma won 146-142 against Vietnam's Nguyen van Day in the 1/8 eliminator after beating Belal Ayman Alawadi of Saudi Arabia earlier on Monday.

The upcoming quarter-finals of the men's and women's compound individual archery will take place on Tuesday at 6:10 AM IST.

The archery event started on Sunday, and already all the Indian archers have qualified for the quarter-finals. The archery events in the ongoing Asian Games will end on October 7.

India's archery team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou:

Men’s recurve - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke.

Women’s recurve - Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur.

Men’s compound - Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma.

Women’s compound - Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur.

