Asian Games: Indian women's badminton team crashes out in QFs

Hangzhou [China], September 29 : The Indian women's badminton team missed out on a medal on Friday after it was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the team competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India registered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Thailand in their QF match.

India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu started off things against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Indian's scratchy form continued as after winning the first game by 21-14, she went on to lose the next two games by 15-21, 14-21 and lost the match in 67 minutes. Thailand got a 1-0 lead.

Thailand continued their domination as India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were crushed by Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul by 19-21, 5-21 in straight two games. Thailand secured a lead of 2-0.

Ashmita Chaliha's loss to Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 9-21, 16-21 marked the end of women's team's campaign in Hangzhou.

Earlier, the Indian women's badminton team secured a win in the round of 16 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals of the event at the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

The Indian women's team of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod had beaten Mongolia in the round of 16 match by 3-0.

In Match 1, Sindhu squared off against Myagmartseren Ganbaatar and defeated the Mongolian in two straight sets as the match lasted for 20 mins. Sindhu secured a win in the first game by 21-2, while in the next game, the Indian shuttler won by 21-3.

In Match 2, Chaliha beaten Kherlen Darkhanbaatar by 2-0. In the first game, Chaliha won by 21-2, and in the next game, she won by 21-3.

Anupama also clinched a win in Match 3 against Khulangoo Baatar by 20. The Indian shuttler dominated in the first game and won by 21-0 while in the next game, she beat the Mongolian by 21-2.

The Indian men's badminton team will lock horns against Nepal in quarterfinals later today. The badminton events started on Thursday and will conclude on October 7.

India has a total of 28 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with seven gold, ten silver and 11 bronze medals so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor