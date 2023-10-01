Asian Games: Lone ranger Avinash Sable wins historic gold in 3000m steeplechase

Hangzhou, Oct 1 Avinash Sable made history at the Asian Games on Sunday by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase, leading from start to finish to clock a Games Record time of 8 minutes 19.50 seconds at Hangzhou.

This was India's gold medal in Athletics in Hangzhou and also the fourth medal, coming on the third day of competitions in Athletics.

The Armyman from Maharashtra surged ahead from the start itself and took over the lead from the pack going into the second lap and after a couple of laps, the Sable opened up a decent gap that he continued to extend.

Though Sable cut down his pace and did not go all out in an attempt to go for gold as he did not want to take any risk as this is his last race of the season and Sable wanted to win his first gold in a major event.

