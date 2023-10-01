Asian Games: PM Modi lauds exemplary performances of Jinson Johnson, Ajay Kumar Saroj

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the exemplary performances of Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson, who won silver and bronze respectively in the Men's 1500m Finals at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

Indian runners displayed outstanding performances in the Men’s 1500m athletics event, with Ajoy Kumar Saroj bagging silver and Johnson taking home the bronze medal.

They finished just behind Qatar's Mohamad Algarni. Saroj finished with a score of 3:38.94 and Johnson clocked 3:39.74.

Prime Minister took to his official handle on the social media platform 'X' to praise Saroj for his stellar performance.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1708480768341671936

"Applauding a stellar performance! Glad that Ajay Kumar Saroj has won the Silver Medal in Men's 1500m Finals at the Asian Games. His commitment to excellence has etched a glorious chapter in Indian athletics," PM Modi posted on X.

A last-minute boost by Jinson helped him go past the third position runner to finish third and finished with 3:39.74.

PM Modi also applauded the bronze medallist, Johnson, wishing the runner to reach new heights in his career.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1708481313450377536

"Excelling on the grand stage with a Bronze! Huge applause to @JinsonJohnson5 for an outstanding performance in the Men's 1500m Finals. May he always scale new heights of glory," Prime Minister posted.

Harmilan Bains, too, shone in track and field on a blockbuster Sunday for India, securing a silver medal finish in the women's 1500m final. She finished second on the podium, clocking 4:12.74s, just more than a second behind the eventual winner, Bahrain's Winfred Mutile.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1708480294108516647

"Congratulations @HarmilanBains on bringing home the Silver Medal in the Women's 1500m event. A spectacular performance marked by unmatched zeal, passion and love for the sport," Prime Minister posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor