Asian Games: Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal make bronze medal match in women's wrestling

Hangzhou, Oct 5 Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot lost to two-time Asian Champion Japan's Remina Yoshimoto in the women's freestyle 50kg semifinal and will play for bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Asian Games, here on Thursday.

The Japanese secured a victory by technical superiority over the Indian. Pooja will wrestle, next with Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the bronze medal bout.

Two-time reigning U20 champion Antim Panghal, too, will feature in the women's 53kg bronze medal bout against Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Bolortuyaa Bat-Ochiryn.

Reigning Asian Champion, Antim, who lost her quarterfinal bout Japan's Akari Fujinami by Fall, advanced to the bronze medal bout via repechage, wherein she received a bye.

Meanwhile, Naveen, won his Greco-Roman 130kg repechage bout against Timothy Yu Loh of Singapore while Mansi Ahlawat beat the South Korea's Jeongjae Bark in the women's 57kg freestyle repechage. Both wrestlers will also contest for bronze later in the day.

