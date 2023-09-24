Asian Games: Ramita finishes 3rd to clinch bronze in Women's 10m Air Rifle individual event

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : With remarkable precision and unwavering focus, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle individual event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ramita won bronze with a score of 230.1 in the final.

The Indian shooter was in contention for silver till the last shot. Mehuli Ghosh, the other Indian who qualified for the final, finished fourth.

2️⃣nd medal in #Shooting for 🇮🇳 With remarkable precision and unwavering focus, #TOPSchemeAthlete @Ramita11789732 secured a well-deserved Bronze🥉 in the 10m Air Rifle Women's (Individual)event. Very well done, Ramita 🇮🇳🎯 Keep up the momentum, Girl💪🏻#Cheer4India#Hallabol… pic.twitter.com/ey38dqfDaV — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 24, 2023

China's Huang Yuting with a score of 252.7 broke the previous Asian Games Record and took home the gold medal. Another Chinese player Han Jiayu bagged the silver medalist with a score of 251.3 in total.

India's Ramita got things going with a 10.5 and a 10.3 respectively. Mehuli got off to a 10.0 start. Following that, she moved up the leaderboard with a 10.8 and a few 10.6s.

Earlier in the day, Indian women's shooting team, featuring Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh, finished second in the women's 10m air rifle team event with a combined score of 1886.0 to win the silver medal. It is India's first medal of Hangzhou 2023. The gold medal was bagged by China.

India has sent a 33-member shooting contingent to the 19th Asian Games that will compete for a total of 51 medals. They will be competing in individual, team and mixed team events across three disciplines - rifle, pistol and shotgun.

