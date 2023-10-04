Asian Games: Saurav Ghoshal to fight for gold in men's singles squash final

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : Veteran Squash player Saurav Ghoshal will be fighting for a gold medal in the final of the men's squash event in the Asian Games after a comfortable semifinal victory against Hong Kong's Henry Leung on Wednesday.

Saurav moved to the final with a straight-set victory against Leung who failed to pose much of a challenge to the Indian.

Making the most of his experience, Saurav took the first game within the blink of an eye by 11-2. The second game shared a similar story as the Hong Kong player could manage to win a single point with Saurav taking the second game 11-1.

In the third game, Leung put up a valiant fight hoping to keep his chances of securing a place in the final alive. But Saurav proved to be too much of a challenge as the Indian took away the third game by 11-6 and sealed his place in the final with a 3-0 victory.

After clinching a gold in the men's team event, Saurav will eye another accolade and will face Malaysia's Eain Yow on Thursday in the final.

Earlier in the day, India's Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh settled for bronze after facing a hard-fought defeat in the mixed doubles semifinal.

Anahat and Abhay lost their semi-final match against Malaysia's Aifa Azman and Mohammad Syafiq by 1-2. The Indian pair played a thriller match as the game went to the third set.

Anahat-Abhay started off well as they won the first game by a close margin of 11-8. In the second game, however, the Indian pair lost their momentum and lost by 2-11. In the decider, India made a comeback and got a strong lead of 9-6 but Malaysians ended the game with a narrow 11-9 win.

