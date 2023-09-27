Asian Games: Sift Kaur Samra bags gold for India in 50m rifle 3-position; Ashi claims bronze

Hangzhou, Sep 27 India's Sift Kaur Samra came up with a record-breaking performance to claim the gold medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-positions Individual competition at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

With a score of 469.6, Sift set a new World Record, a new Asian Games record and also the Asian Record to finish on the top in one of the most difficult of the shooting competitions as it tests the shooter's abilities in kneeling, prone and standing positions.

Sift broke the previous world record of 467.0 held by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, who set the mark at the ISSF World Cup in Baku in May this year.

India's Ashi Chouksey (451.9) claimed the bronze medal in this category finishing behind China's Qiongyue Zhang (462.3).

Earlier, Sift and Ashi along with teammate Mannini Koushik had won silver medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-positions Team event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor