Asian Road Racing Championship 2023 in Japan: Honda Racing India team demonstrates resilience in Race-1

Muarata [Japan], June 25 :The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team unfurls the action packed Round 3 of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in Japan.

The scorching weather conditions prevailing at the Sportsland SUGO circuit in Japan, combined with the intense competition, bestowed an additional layer of challenge to Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) race.

As the stage was set for an adrenaline-fueled battle, the solo Indian team's rider Kavin Samaar Quintal put together a consistent performance on the racetrack and showcased his skills at the circuit and competed for valuable points in the overall championship standings. Keeping calm and maintaining his pace, the young lad from Chennai finished the race in 18th place clocking a total lap time of 20'52.959, with his best lap recorded at 1'42.481. During the qualifying round earlier on Saturday, Kavin managed an impressive lap time of 1'42.002.

"We appreciate Kavin Quintal's efforts at Round 3 of the Asian Road Racing Championship in Japan. The competition was tough, and the track conditions at the circuit presented their own set of challenges. He demonstrated commitment and sportsmanship despite the fierce competition and difficult circumstances. Today's performance fell short of our expectations and serves as a valuable learning experience for us as a team and we will use it as an inspiration to improve in the upcoming race tomorrow, " said Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

"Despite giving it my all during Round 3 of the Asian Road Racing Championship in Japan, I am dissatisfied with my performance. The competition proved to be incredibly challenging. However, I remained focused and pushed through to secure the 18th position. I would like to thank the HMSI team for their support and the opportunity to compete on the international stage. Today's experience will serve as a valuable lesson, and I will use it to improve for tomorrow's race and try to earn points for my team," said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal.

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will be back in action again on Sunday with race 2 of Asia-Production 250cc class taking place at 10:35 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor