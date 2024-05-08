Athapaththu's ton helps Sri Lanka seal Women's T20 WC qualifier

Abu Dhabi, May 8 Chamari Athapaththu's sensational 102-run knock helped Sri Lanka to post a match-winning total in the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2024 against Scotland, here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The skipper hit 13 fours and four sixes en route to 102 off 63 as Sri Lanka posted 169/5 in 2O overs after being invited to bat first. In response, Scotland managed to 101/7 in 20 overs.

Being finalists of the qualifier, both Sri Lanka and Scotland had already qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.

With the win, Sri Lanka will now join Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Scotland join hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies.

Scotland skipper Sarah Bryce's decision to bowl first was backed by her bowlers, with seamer Priyanaz Chatterji striking in the third over with the crucial wicket of Vishmi Gunaratne (9). Off-spinner Katherine Fraser then trapped Harshita Samarawickrama (8) before the end of the first Powerplay to give Scotland another success, reports ICC.

Leg spinner Abtaha Maqsood then removed dynamic all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, who came in at number four and tried to reconstruct the innings along with skipper Athapaththu, smashing a couple of attacking fours.

Then, Athapaththu picked up the pace in Hannah Rainey’s third over. Taking advantage of a free hit call off the third ball, she hit the pacer over covers for a four and followed up with two more boundaries off the next couple of deliveries. A six and four off Chloe Abel helped Athapaththu close in on her second fifty of the tournament and finally completed her half-century in the 14th over.

Fortune favoured Athapaththu twice in the 17th over, bowled by Maqsood. The batter got an inside edge which saw the ball going back and touching the stumps. However, the bails failed to dislodge. The very next ball she went big once more, but the fielder in the deep put down a catch to the give the Sri Lankan another life.

The unstoppable Athapaththu continued to punish Scotland, bringing up her century off just 60 balls, also her first century of the tournament before falling to Rachel Slater.

Chasing the target of 170, Scot openers Saskia Horley and Megan McColl began with positive intent, hitting three boundaries in as many overs. However, Horley fell in the third over itself trying to steal a quick single. In the very next over, McColl was trapped leg before by Udeshika Prabodhani.

Scotland’s troubles compounded when skipper Sarah Bryce was bowled two balls later. Scotland had added just six more runs before Sugandika Kumari removed Darcey Carter (3) to leave their chase in disarray at 23/4.

After the first powerplay, Priyanaz Chatterji took the initiative by hitting a flurry of boundaries. Scotland were at 48/4 at the halfway stage, needing over 12 runs per over to win the final. Chatterji’s brisk 30 came to an end when she was cleaned up by Inoshi Priyadarshini in the 13th over.

Sri Lanka's win seemed a mere formality thereafter with Prabodhani picking up another wicket to finish as Sri Lanka’s pick of the bowler with the figures of 3-13 in her four-over quota.

