Athletics: Neeraj Chopra returns with gold at Federation Cup

Bhubaneswar, May 15 Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra finished on top and won the gold medal in the men's javelin final of the Federation Cup, marking his return after three years in the event, at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Neeraj with his best attempt of 82.27m on the fourth attempt took the lead from DP Manu, who won the silver medal with the best throw of 82.06m on the first attempt. Uttam Patil won the bronze medal with a best throw of 78.39m.

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Kishore Kumar Jena finished in fifth position with his best throw of 75.25m.

Manu took an initial lead on his first attempt with a throw of 82.06 from Neeraj, who threw 82.00m on his first attempt. DP Manu got a distance of 77.23 in his second attempt. However, he still maintained the lead over Neeraj as the Olympic gold medallist deliberately made a foul after not being happy with his second attempt.

Neeraj on his third attempt threw the javelin to a distance of 81.29m and later on his fourth attempt took the lead from Manu with a throw of 82,27m on his fourth attempt.

Kishore Jena was not at his best as he started with a foul and then threw a distance of 75.49m before making two consecutive fouls.

