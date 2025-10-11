Atlee Champions the Rise of Pickleball in India as Bengaluru Jawans Host the Inaugural ‘Bengaluru Open 2025’

Bengaluru Open 2025, the city’s flagship pickleball tournament, hosted by Bengaluru Jawans, the World Pickleball League (WPBL) franchise, owned by national award-winning director and filmmaker Atlee, along with his wife and celebrated film producer Priya Atlee, begins today. Part of the ongoing ‘WPBL On Tour’ initiative, the inaugural edition is being held from October 10-12 across two venues in the city. The event has attracted over 500 entries, setting the stage for the largest pickleball tournament in the region.

The Bengaluru Open 2025 brings the WPBL On Tour to one of India’s most vibrant sporting cities with an aim to deepen pickleball’s grassroots presence while offering emerging players an opportunity to compete and showcase their talent. The tournament has received immense interest from new-age brands and the startup ecosystem, giving it a unique Bengaluru flavour. Bengaluru Open features multiple categories across skill levels, providing a platform for enthusiasts to experience the energy and format of the World Pickleball League first-hand.

Gaurav Natekar, Founder & CEO, World Pickleball League, said, “Bengaluru has always been one of India’s most sport-loving cities, and the response to Bengaluru Open reinforces our belief in the potential of pickleball in the region. Through WPBL On Tour, our goal is to create meaningful, year-round engagement that connects the franchise to its fans, communities, and players. Bengaluru Jawans have been incredible ambassadors of the sport, and this tournament is yet another step toward nurturing talent and building a thriving pickleball culture in the city.”

Atlee, Owner, Bengaluru Jawans and noted filmmaker, said, “Winning Season 1 was just the beginning for us. With Bengaluru Open, we want to bring pickleball closer to the people, to youngsters, communities, and passionate individuals who can grow with the sport. This tournament is not just about competition, it’s about discovering new talent and giving them a pathway to someday represent Bengaluru Jawans in the WPBL.”.

Featuring top players from across India, athletes are competing for a ₹15 lakh prize pool across diverse formats. Matches are being held across Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles categories, offering a true festival of pickleball for players and fans alike.



Bengaluru Open 2025 follows successful editions in Hyderabad and Delhi as part of WPBL On Tour, a first-of-its-kind, nationwide initiative delivering 50+ events across India in the run-up to Season 2 of the World Pickleball League, scheduled for January 24–February 8, 2026. With the Bengaluru leg, WPBL On Tour continues to pioneer a year-round ecosystem for India’s fastest-growing sport, blending competition, community, and culture, showcasing its commitment to growing the sport at all levels across the country.