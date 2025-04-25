Atletico, Betis win, Valladolid relegated from La Liga

Madrid, April 25 Atletico Madrid remains third in La Liga after a 3-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano on Thursday night.

Atletico's greater effectiveness in front of goal allowed Diego Simeone's side to claim the Madrid derby, with Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez netting against a team that had as many chances as Atletico, but lacked a clinical edge.

The result also means Atletico has at least assured a place in next season's Europa League, reports Xinhua.

Real Betis moved above Villarreal into fifth with a comfortable 5-1 win at home to bottom side Real Valladolid, whose return to the second tier was confirmed by the defeat.

Jesus Rodriguez put Betis ahead after 17 minutes, and although Chuki equalised before halftime, Betis ran away with the game after the break, with Cucho Hernandez, Isco, Romain Perraud and Ezza Abde ensuring a comfortable win.

Osasuna moved up to eighth with a 1-0 win over Sevilla, marking the club's third consecutive win. Ruben Garcia scored midway through the first half with an excellent free kick, and Sevilla winger Dodo Lukebakio made Osasuna's task much easier when he was sent off for elbowing Alejandro Catena.

The defeat leaves Sevilla with work still to do to avoid relegation.

Munir el Haddadi scored an injury-time goal to give Leganes a point at home to Girona, after his side played for over 70 minutes with 10 men after Seydouba Cisse was sent off for a professional foul.

Cristhian Stauni put Girona ahead in the 54th minute, but when it looked as if Girona would take three vital points, Munir finished after ghosting into the area without the visiting defense picking up his run.

