Atletico defender Azpilicueta sidelined with knee ligament injury

Madrid, Jan 20 Atletico Madrid's defender Cesar Azpilicueta would be sidelined for around three months after he tore the external meniscus ligament in his knee during Thursday's 4-2 win over Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey.

Azpilicueta had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes after replacing Rodrigo de Paul. The injury forced him to be replaced by Stefan Savic with five minutes left to play, reported Xinhua.

The 34-year-old had tests on Friday morning and the club confirmed the injury on their official website.

Azpilicueta's injury comes at a bad time for Atletico whose summer signings Caglar Soyuncu is on the verge of completing a loan deal to Fenerbahce, and Stefan Savic is struggling for form.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor