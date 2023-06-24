Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026, signs Swiss pro racer Neel Jani as simulator driver

Bavaria [Germany], June 24 : Audi will be entering the Formula 1 sport in the year 2026. They will be taking over Alfa Romeo for their entry into the sport. Audi also signs Swiss racing professional driver Neel Jani as a simulator driver.

According to the official website of Formula 1, "German brand Audi announced that they would enter F1 from 2026, when new regulations come in, and would be building their own power unit. They soon struck a deal to take over the Sauber works team - currently Alfa Romeo - for their entry."

Audi has started new projects in the build-up to their entry into the sport. They have signed Swiss racing professional driver Neel Jani as their new simulator driver as they take the next step in developing a power unit for their Formula 1 project.

Neel Jani, 39, is a former test and reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and, as a member of the Porsche factory team, he won the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2016 as well as the famous 24-hour race at Le Mans.

As per the official website of Formula 1, "Jani, who has also driven in GP2 and Formula E, will now have his own important role to play for Audi as he supports the development of the power unit with his vast experience. An update of the dynamic driving simulator for the work on the F1 hybrid powertrain is also being run at Audi's Neuberg site in parallel."

On joining Audi, Neel Jani expressed his feelings. He said, "I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1. It is both an honour and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage," according to the official website of Formula 1.

He further added, "I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and sportscar projects, I can forge good links between theory and practice."

Oliver Hoffman, a Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development of Audi, added: "Just like in product development, simulation plays a major role in our Formula 1 project."

As per the official website of Formula 1, Oliver Hoffman said, "Our simulator is an important tool for the power unit development. It requires a development driver who, in addition to a grasp of technology, brings versatile experience to the project, especially in terms of energy management in racing conditions."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor