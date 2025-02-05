Aussie allrounder Cooper Connolly may debut in second Test against Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Feb 5 With the Galle pitch expected to favour spin even more than in the first Test, Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith and head coach Andrew McDonald have kept the door open for a reshuffle that could see allrounder Cooper Connolly's potential inclusion in the bowling attack.

If selected, Connolly would become the fourth consecutive debutant for Australia, following Sam Konstas (Boxing Day Test vs India), Beau Webster (New Year's Test at SCG), and Josh Inglis (first Test in Galle).

"I can't see the top six changing; I daresay that will be the same, and from there we'll see what happens. All options are on the table, we've got the resources here if we need it," Smith was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

Connolly’s ability to bowl left-arm orthodox spin while strengthening the batting lineup could be a decisive factor in his selection. "From what I've seen in the nets, he bowls some really good balls. He was pretty consistent where he was bowling in Dubai (at the pre-Test training camp) and in the nets here, and that's kind of all you've got to do in these conditions," Smith said about Connolly.

Adding Connolly to the XI would not only bring a fresh spin option but also deepen the batting lineup. The 21-year-old all-rounder was recently named joint BBL Player of the Tournament, having finished as the leading run-scorer. His inclusion could provide Australia with extra firepower in the lower-middle order, making the team even more balanced.

"It's another batter who bowls more than handy spin and spins the same way as (fellow left-arm spinner) Matthew Kuhnemann. So we've got a few that go the same way as Nathan (Lyon) and Todd (Murphy), and I only used Heady for two overs and he's been pretty good in these conditions as well," said Smith.

Australia has traditionally benefited from left-arm spin in Galle, and if the pitch continues to dry out, Connolly’s selection could be a logical move.

