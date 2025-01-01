Australia executed their disciplined plan of dismissing Kohli: Clarke

New Delhi, Jan 1 Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has lauded the Pat Cummins-led side for executing their "disciplined plans" of dismissing the talismanic Virat Kohli in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Despite making an unbeaten century in the second innings during India’s 295-run win in Perth, Kohli hasn’t done anything substantial, as seen from his scores of 7, 11, 3, 36 and 5 in the next five innings in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. What’s been more worrying is, all six of Kohli’s dismissals in the current series have been to chasing balls outside the off stump.

"I think Australia bowled well with a disciplined plan, and they have executed it. I think Virat's the type of player, though, in any format, he really thrives on with bat on ball, and that gives him confidence. He wants to hit the ball. He's never been a big leaver, and there's always been that error outside off stump that a lot of teams have targeted, because he's such a good player.

"You get too straight, and he scores runs for fun on that leg side. So the Aussies have executed very well. Virat's found it hard not to push at that delivery. I think there's been different forms of nicking outside off - sometimes back foot, sometimes front foot. I think Starc provides a great weapon, that left arm across, and I think Pat Cummins has used him very well. But Virat will be disappointed.

"He got 100 in the second innings of the first Test, and he looks in good form, even in the first innings, before that run out. I thought he was really disciplined and made Australia come to him. That run out happened, and then lapse in concentration. So I want to give credit to the Aussie bowlers. But I think Virat will be disappointed because I think he's in good nick,” said Clarke on ESPN’s Around The Wicket show.

In Melbourne, Kohli was also fined 20 per cent of his match fee and given a demerit point for his shoulder collision with debutant Sam Konstas on day one’s play. Former Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch believes Kohli is just picking up fights on his own in this series.

"I think Virat's always someone who's thrived on pressure, and he's thrived when his back's against the wall and it just feels at this stage he's trying to put his own back against the wall. He's trying to be antagonistic. He's trying to almost trying to pick a fight because that's when he plays at his best, when he feels that someone's coming at him.

"That's when he puts all his skill on show. Just feels like he's almost pushing other people to make him feel like that. And we haven't seen the best of him yet in this series. But like Pup said, he looked beautiful in that first innings in Melbourne, and looked like he wasn't going to get out. But Australia bowled well," said Finch.

With India being 2-1 behind in the five-match series, the visitors’ will be wishing Kohli discovers his old self ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on January 3.

