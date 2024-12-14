Australia’s injury woes deepen with Molineux ruled out for ODIs v NZ

Perth, Dec 14 A recurring knee injury has sidelined Sophie Molineux, a left-arm spinner, from Australia’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand starting on Thursday, said Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday.

This latest setback for Sophie adds to the concerns surrounding captain Alyssa Healy’s fitness as Australia look to get their preparation right for the upcoming multi-format Ashes series.

Sophie, who has struggled with knee issues throughout the summer, aggravated her condition during the final ODI against India in Perth on Wednesday. After Australia secured a 3-0 series sweep over India, Sophie felt sore.

This latest flare-up means she will miss all three ODIs against New Zealand, with all-rounder Heather Graham drafted into the Australian squad.

“Sophie Molineux has been withdrawn from the NZ Series due to knee soreness. Heather Graham will join the squad in New Zealand on Tuesday, following Tasmania’s Women’s National Cricket League matches against New South Wales in Hobart,” said CA in its statement.

With Molineux out, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham is the frontrunner to take her place in the playing eleven after being rested for the last two ODIs against India.

In more welcoming news for Australia, skipper Alyssa is set to return after recovering from her own knee injury. Healy, who missed the ODI series against India and the latter stages of the T20 World Cup due to a foot issue, will likely reclaim her position at the top of the order alongside Phoebe Litchfield.

But her return creates a potential selection headache for the team as Georgia Voll shone in Alyssa’s absence, made an impressive start to her international career by making 46 not out 101 - her maiden ODI century and 26 against India.

It means the Australian selectors are now faced with a tough dilemma: to accommodate Georgia in the middle order at the expense of Alyssa, or to leave the youngster out of the starting eleven altogether.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

