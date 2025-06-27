Ayush Shetty, Tanvi Sharma storm into quarter-finals of US Open 2025 badminton tournament

Iowa [US], June 27 : Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma marched into the quarter-finals of the US Open 2025 badminton tournament here after registering victories in their second-round fixtures.

Fourth seed Ayush Shetty, 34th in the badminton rankings, had to endure through three games before finally getting the better of his compatriot Tharun Mannepalli, world No. 54, by a 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 scoreline in the men's singles round of 16.

The Indian badminton player will face Kuan Lin Kuo of Chinese Taipei in the final eight on Friday, as per the Olympics.com.

Meanwhile, Tanvi Sharma marched into the women's singles quarter-finals following a dominating 21-18, 21-16 straight games win over Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh, the world No. 58 and the 2023 junior world champion.

Tanvi, the junior world No. 2 and 66th in the senior rankings, will face Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia in the quarters.

The world No. 50 Letshanaa made it to the top eight after ousting India's Aakarshi Kashyap in the second round. The Malaysian won the hard-fought match 21-17, 20-22, 21-13.

Qualifier Ira Sharma's run also concluded following a 22-20, 11-21, 21-12 defeat at the hands of Ukrainian seventh seed Polina Buhrova, who was also responsible for knocking India's Shriyanshi Valishetty out of the BWF Super 300 tournament in the opening round.

Anmol Kharb also bowed out after losing 23-21, 21-10 to Denmark's sixth-seeded Line Christophersen in the pre-quarters.

Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra's run in women's doubles concluded with a 21-10, 21-14 loss to the USA's Laura Lam and Allison Lee, ending India's challenge in the event.

Third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, however, kept themselves alive in the men's doubles competition after beating Canada's Jonathan Lai and Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-17.

With India's mixed doubles charge having ended on Wednesday, Hariharan and Ruban are the only Indian doubles badminton team still in contention at the US Open.

