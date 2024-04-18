Azam Khan's participation in T2OI against NZ doubtful after right knee injury

Rawalpindi, April 18 Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan’s participation in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand is uncertain as the player suffered soreness in his right knee and right calf muscle while batting in the nets.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave an update on Khan’s injury and said, “During Wednesday's training session, Azam Khan experienced discomfort in his right knee and right calf muscle while batting in the nets. He promptly received medical attention and treatment.”

“Azam is currently under the care of the medical team, and a decision regarding his participation in the upcoming matches against New Zealand will be made pending the results of radiology reports.

“The PCB will provide further updates in due course,” it further added.

Azam Khan is receiving medical attention from the squad, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that his participation in the series will be contingent upon the findings of the radiological studies.

As part of the team's rotation policy to limit workload ahead of the T20 World Cup, this development coincides with the decision to perhaps rest star pacer Shaheen Afridi for the first two matches of the series. However, with a meager average of 7.83 in just eight T20 Internationals, his overall T20 record is remarkable, with 3,183 runs at a strike rate of 147.56 in 160 matches.

His most recent performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ninth edition cemented his place in the national team even further.

Pakistan will face New Zealand for the first T20I on Thursday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

