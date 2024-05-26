Babar Azam slams batters for not ‘finishing well’ in second T20I against England

Birmingham (UK), May 26 Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team didn't finish well and faltered in the batting department after a 23-run loss against England in the second T20I here on Saturday.

England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after the first fixture was washed out due to rain in Leeds.

Chasing 184, Fakhar Zaman looked in great touch as he slammed 45 off 21 runs including five fours and three sixes but failed to take the side over the line. Babar, who scored 32 runs, said they lacked in building partnerships in the middle overs and ended on a losing side.

"It was a par score, our bowlers bowled very well. In the batting, there were moments, but we didn't finish well. Small partnership between me and Fakhar and later on, there was no big partnership. If someone got 40s and 50s, it could have been different. We are flexible, everyone knows their role. We have decided each player's role. If you are not in good form, we are flexible," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

He heaped praise on Fakhar for his blistering knock despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals on the other end.

"The way Fakhar dominated after wickets fell ... if me and Fakhar had batted for three more overs, it would have been a different ball game," Babar added.

Earlier, Jos Buttler's 84 off 51 balls decorated with eight fours and three sixes guided England to 183/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged three wickets while Iman Wasim and Haris Rauf added two scalps each to their tally.

Imad remained economical in his four-over spell and just leaked 19 runs including wickets of Phil Salt (13) and Harry Brook (1). With the bat, he contributed 22 in 13 balls to keep Pakistan's hopes alive in the match.

Commenting on his performance, Babaar said, "He is experienced, he knows how to bowl at different situations and how read the batsman. He's a very clever bowler. In the batting, he has improved a lot, so good for us.

"Shadab is one of the best players, batting, bowling and especially fielding. He'll come back. We announced the team (for WC), we are giving confidence," he added.

The third T20I between England and Pakistan will be played in Cardiff on Tuesday, May 28.

