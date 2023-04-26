Badminton Asia C'ships: Rohan-Sikki advance to pre-quarters stage

Dubai [UAE], April 26 : The Indian mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy entered the pre-quarters of the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023 on Wednesday.

They recorded a 21-12, 21-16 win over the Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the men's doubles duo of VS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad lost their round of 32 match to the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee by 12-21, 17-21.

The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam also registered a round of 32 match against Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya of Indonesia by 22-20, 12-21 and 18-21.

In the women's singles competition, Malvika Bansod also crashed out of the tournament in the round of 32 stage.

She lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi by 23-25, 19-21.

The ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023 started from April 25 in Dubai and will go on till April 30.

