Badminton Champion PV Sindhu to Marry Hyderabad-based Tech Executive Director in Udaipur on December 22

India's badminton star PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, is set to embark on a new chapter in her life. The 29-year-old will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, on December 22, 2024, in Udaipur. Known for its scenic beauty, the City of Lakes will serve as the picturesque setting for their grand yet elegant celebrations, beginning with pre-wedding festivities on December 20.

Sindhu’s family has confirmed that a reception will follow in Hyderabad on December 24. The wedding date was chosen meticulously to accommodate Sindhu’s rigorous training schedule, allowing her to return to the international badminton circuit in January for a crucial season.

“The two families have known each other for a long time, but the decision was finalized only a month ago. This was the only possible window for the wedding, given her hectic schedule from January,” Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, shared with PTI. “She will resume training soon after the wedding, as the next season is vital for her career.” One of India’s most celebrated athletes, PV Sindhu has a remarkable career adorned with accolades. She is a five-time World Championship medallist, including a historic gold in 2019, and an Olympic silver (Rio 2016) and bronze (Tokyo 2020) medalist. In 2017, she achieved her career-best world ranking of No. 2, cementing her status as a global badminton icon.

Recently, Sindhu showcased her resurgence by winning the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, ending a title drought and proving her readiness to dominate the badminton circuit once again. The wedding promises to be a joyous celebration of love and happiness, set against the enchanting backdrop of Udaipur. Fans and well-wishers are already buzzing with excitement, eager to join in celebrating this momentous occasion in the life of one of India’s finest sporting legends.