Barcelona seeks to secure year-end La Liga lead

Madrid, Dec 20 FC Barcelona aim to close out 2025 on a high when Hansi Flick's side travel down the east coast to face Villarreal on Sunday.

The game was originally slated by La Liga to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but that plan collapsed after pushback from the players' union, supporters' groups and Real Madrid, reports Xinhua.

Madrid argued that moving the fixture from Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica to a venue where Barcelona would enjoy overwhelming support risked compromising the competition by giving Barca an unfair advantage.

It has been a mixed week for both sides. Barcelona had to dig deep to claim a 2-0 win away to third-tier Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey. Despite fielding a strong side including Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia and Marcus Rashford, Barca had to wait until the 77th minute before Andreas Christensen's deflected header opened the scoring.

Things were much worse for Villarreal, who continued their recent run of poor Copa del Rey form with a 2-1 defeat away to second division leaders Racing Santander, despite coach Marcelino Garcia Toral naming a strong starting 11.

Marcelino has lost Pape Gueye and Ilias Akhomach to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Thomas Partey, Juan Foyth and striker Gerard Moreno are injured. Barcelona's only absentees are Dani Olmo, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, who is on a mental health-related leave of absence.

Midfielder Pedri is also a doubt after aggravating a calf injury during his substitute appearance on Tuesday.

A Barcelona win on Sunday would send Hansi Flick's side into 2026 with at least a four-point lead over Real Madrid, with Villarreal 11 further back. A home victory, however, would pull Villarreal to within five points of the top with a game in hand and strengthen their case as title contenders.

