Bayern on high alert after series of setbacks

Berlin, Jan 23 Thomas Tuchel faces a challenging task in alleviating the constant pressure surrounding Bayern Munich, a club seemingly accustomed to heightened expectations.

Ahead of Wednesday evening's game against Union Berlin, the Bayern Munich coach is navigating a storm-like situation. Despite a series of setbacks in the domestic league, the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager is tirelessly working to instill calmness, reports Xinhua.

"It's too early to talk about the national championship 2023-24 is done. At first, we have another game to do," he said.

Following last weekend's defeat against underdog Werder Bremen, Tuchel appears to be fighting an uphill battle. While Bayer Leverkusen, the only unbeaten team in the league this season, continues its strong performance, the Bavarians are showing inconsistency.

With a seven-point gap behind Leverkusen, Tuchel remains under scrutiny, and the upcoming match against Union has become critical.

A wave of critics is flooding over the Bavarians. "We have to talk about our approach and I haven't got the feeling everybody has understood what we are fighting for," midfielder Joshua Kimmich stated, while Thomas Muller spoke about a "significant setback."

The media has highlighted a perceived lack of mentality and team spirit within the team. Meanwhile, Bayern officials are striving to bolster the squad's quality by signing new players.

The team's early exit from the German Cup, defeat in the German Supercup, and two league losses suggest that Tuchel has yet to establish consistency.

In contrast, Leverkusen, coached by former Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso, is exemplifying will and determination, having secured 15 wins and three draws so far.

For Tuchel, the team's lackluster performance against Bremen, following a five-day training camp in Portugal under favorable conditions, remains a puzzle.

Frequent changes in Bayern's defense have hindered the team's fluidity, while the midfield has underperformed.

"I am tired of talking about our good training sessions after we perform like that afterward," Tuchel said, also demanding his side to "repair the setback."

