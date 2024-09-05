BCCI AGM in Bengaluru on Sep 29, secy election not on agenda: Report

New Delhi, Sep 5 The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held in Bengaluru on September 29, says a report.

As per the protocol, notice for the AGM, which will coincide with the inauguration of the High Performance Centre in the city, were sent to the state associations on Thursday, according to the Cricbuzz report.

It further claims that there won’t be any election for the post of the secretary that will be vacant from December 1, following the unopposed appointment of Jay Shah as the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month.

