Bengal Warriorz name Devank Dalal as captain for PKL 12

Kolkata, Aug 26 Bengal Warriorz have announced raiding sensation Devank Dalal as their Captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, with experienced defender Nitesh Kumar taking charge as Defence Captain.

The move signals a fresh era for the Warriorz—a young squad built to play fearless, toofani kabaddi under the leadership of two natural game-changers.

Devank, who was signed by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 2.205 crore as the most expensive Indian player at the Season 12 auction, comes into the campaign after a record-shattering run. In Season 11, he finished as the league’s top raider with 301 raid points, joining the elite company as one of the few players to ever cross the 300-point mark in a single season.

His story is also one of resilience—just two years after suffering a life-threatening skull injury in Season 10, Devank roared back to dominate the mat, capped by his Best Player award at the 71st Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship.

Speaking on his appointment, Devank said: “Captaining Bengal Warriorz is a huge honour. I’ve fought hard to be back on this stage, and I want to lead with that same determination. With Nitesh marshalling the defence and Coach Naveen guiding us, I’m confident we’ll play kabaddi that excites our fans and does justice to the Warriorz name.”

Alongside him stands Nitesh, one of PKL’s most dependable defenders. Retained by Bengal Warriorz for his consistency and leadership, Nitesh remains the only player in league history to notch 100 tackle points in a single season (Season 6). With over 400 career tackle points, his calm authority makes him the perfect anchor for Bengal’s youthful defence.

Nitesh added: “Being named Defence Captain is a huge responsibility. In kabaddi, holding the line is just as important as scoring points. My focus will be to bring stability, guide the younger players, and make sure our defence sets the tone for the team. If we stay strong at the back, our raiders will always have the freedom to win us matches.”

Head Coach Naveen Kumar, "Devank and Nitesh bring contrasting but complementary strengths. Devank leads by fearless example in attack, while Nitesh provides stability and experience in defence. Together, they form the perfect leadership duo for this young team.”

Apurv Gupta, Director – Contact Sports, Capri Sports, added, With his experience, Nitesh Kumar is the ideal leader to anchor our defence and guide the youngsters. Devank Dalal, who proved his worth with a historic season last year, will spearhead the team and the raiding unit. Together, they bring grit, determination, experience, and resilience."

