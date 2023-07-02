BFI announces 13-member Indian contingent for Asian Games 2022

New Delhi [India], July 2 : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday announced the Indian boxing contingent for the upcoming Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou, which is slated to begin on September 23.

BFI took to Twitter to name the squad and wrote, "Ready to dominate Asia! Presenting boxing squad for the Asian Games 2022."

The Asian Games boxing competitions hold high significance this year as they will serve as the first Olympic Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games.

World Championship bronze medallist boxers Deepak (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) have been named in the Indian men's boxing team. Deepak took the place at the cost of the reigning Asian Games champion Amit Panghal.

Deepak Bhoria, who is continuing his rise to the top by being one of the most consistent Indian pugilists recently, will be competing in the 51kg Flyweight category. The 25-year-old recently won a historic bronze at the Men's World Championships in Tashkent where he toppled the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and 2021 World Champion Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan.

Another World Championships bronze medallist, Nishant Dev who is one of India's finest young talents will be aiming to make his mark at the tournament as he shoulders the country's weight in the 71kg category.

The Indian team will also comprise 2021 Asian Champion Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) and 2022 Asian Championship bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92) in the heavyweight and superheavyweight categories respectively.

Young pugilists Sachin (57kg) who is the 2021 World Youth Champion and Lakshya Chahar (80kg) who is a three-time national champion will be the other pugilists donning the Indian jersey at the prestigious tournament.

With a World Championships bronze medal and six Asian Championships medal under his belt, Shiva Thapa will be looking to add a first Asian Games medal to his kitty as he represents the country in the 63.5 kg category.

In terms of the women's contingent, Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina will lead the charge. They automatically qualified for the Asian Games by reaching the final of the World Championships which was held in Delhi earlier this year.

One of the most notable absentees in the women's contingent will be the reigning world champion in women's 48kg Nitu Ghanghas. She will miss the action after she bulked up to the 54kg section in order to qualify for the Asian Games. But, Ghanghas ended up losing against the young Priti Pawar in assessments.

Parveen Hooda, who had a stellar 2022 where she won the World Championships bronze and also became the Asian Champion, will be carrying the mantle of the country in the 57kg category as she strives to make her 2023 even more memorable.

"This formidable squad has worked tirelessly to prepare for this prestigious event and I have no doubt that they will make our country proud. India has been making waves in the boxing landscape and has established its place amongst the elite. Having witnessed exceptional performances by our boxers at the recent World Championships, we are confident that we will be seeing more of the same in Hangzhou. Everyone at BFI wishes each and every member of the team all the best," said Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Full Indian Squad for Asian Games

Men: Deepak (51 Kg), Sachin (57 Kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 Kg), Nishant Dev (71 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Sanjeet (92 Kg) and Narender (+92 Kg).

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg), Preeti (54 Kg), Parveen (57 Kg), Jaismine (60 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 Kg).

