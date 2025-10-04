BFI Cup 2025: World C'ships silver medalist Manju Rani, Ankushita, Arundhati, Priya and Parveen reach semis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 : At the ongoing Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Cup, the women's draw produced some standout results as World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani (Railways) led the charge with a commanding 5:0 win to reach the semi-finals.

World Youth champion Ankushita Boro (Assam), former Youth World Champion Arundhati Choudhary (Services), U-22 silver medalist Priya (Haryana), and World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda (SAI) also cruised through with dominant victories, ensuring a high-quality line-up in the semi-final stage, as per a press release from BFI.

In an endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, BFI is hosting the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1-7, featuring competitions for both Elite Men and Women across 10 weight categories each, aligned with World Boxing standards. Gold and silver medallists from the event will earn a pathway into the Elite National Camp.

In the men's section, World Cup Brazil bronze medalist Manish Rathore (AIP), U-22 Asian bronze medalist Rocky (AIP) and Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (Services) continued their fine form to progress further, maintaining Services' strong momentum in the competition.

Boxers from State units and boards that finished in the Top 8 at the Elite Nationals are in action at the BFI Cup, joined by entries from SAI NCOE and host state Tamil Nadu. The lineup also includes participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members from the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 Championships, as well as medalists from international competitions since 2022.

Adding further depth to the competition are medalists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games and the 6th Youth Nationals. All entries are routed through official State units and boards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor