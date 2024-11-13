BGT 2024-25: Ashwin says over the years he found ways to break Smith's 'sound game plans'

New Delhi, Nov 13 Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has declared he has found ways to break down Steve Smith's "sound game plans" against the spinner in their many battles over the years. He said the net sessions during their time in IPL also gave him an insight as to how to prepare against the Australian batter.

The two veterans are all set to reignite their rivalry in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, starting from November 22 in Perth. The pair have been rivals in the Test arena since 2013, with a struggling Smith notably dismissed twice by Ashwin early in the 2020-21 series. When Australia toured India in 2023, Smith fell twice to Ashwin and three times to Ravindra Jadeja.

"Steve Smith is someone that’s fascinating as a player against spin, especially. He has his own unique technique, even playing fast bowling. But with spin, I think he came in with sound game plans, sound preparations and yeah, he used to execute it come what may. And over the years I’ve found ways and means to be able to break it down," Ashwin said in an interview for 7Cricket.

"His time at Delhi Capitals, his time at RPSG (Rising Pune Supergiants), all these net sessions that I’ve seen him go about his business really gave me an insight as to how he prepares and what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

“He’s a very thinking cricketer as well. He wants to get one up on you all the time. But he’s got very unique ways of practising and unique ways of battling out with you in the middle. And sometimes, as a bowler, when you’re watching a batter go through his process you do identify whether you have him or not," he added.

Smith enters the Border-Gavaskar series, returning to his spot at No.4 following a short stint as an opener. The 35-year-old right-hander moved up from number four to opening the batting in Tests after David Warner's retirement but he didn’t have much success, scoring 171 runs at an average of 28.50.

Ashwin, who has 536 Test wickets in 105 Tests, arrives in Australia on the back of being outshone on Indian soil by New Zealand’s spinners. Menawhile, the Indian veteran is the highest wicket-taker in the history of World Test Championship history with 194 scalps in 40 matches between 2019-2024.

“And several times in these years of having played with Steve Smith I’ve felt that he has me. But several times much later when I think I’ve kind of figured out what he does or how he bats, I’ve had an edge over him. I’ve had the wood over him," said Ashwin.

Overall, Ashwin has so far taken 536 wickets in 105 matches at an average of under 24, which places him second on India’s all-time Test wicket-taking list, behind only the legendary Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor