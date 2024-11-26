BGT 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir to miss tour game due to personal reasons

New Delhi, Nov 26 India will be without head coach Gautam Gambhir for their two-day tour match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, starting November 30.

As per ESPNcricinfo report, Gambhir has returned to India for personal reasons but is expected to rejoin the team ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6. The tour game in Canberra, although played during the day, will use the pink Kookaburra ball.

India, leading the series 1-0 after a dramatic turnaround from a 3-0 home whitewash by New Zealand, will rely on assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel to oversee preparations in Gambhir's absence.

Meanwhile, India have been boosted by the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to paternity leave. Rohit's inclusion presents a selection dilemma, as KL Rahul impressed at the top of the order in his absence.

If Shubman Gill, recovering from a fractured thumb, regains full fitness, India will face further challenges in balancing their batting line-up. While there’s no official update on Gill's recovery, he is likely to miss the tour match, with assessments to continue ahead of the Adelaide Test.

